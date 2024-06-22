Condoleezza Rice Goes Viral for 'School Choice' Take

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, who served in the George W. Bush administration, went viral this week for her take on "school choice."

"So are you for school choice or not? We already have a choice system in education," Rice said in a speech at the Reagan Presidential Library earlier this month.

"If you are of means, you will move to a district where the schools are good and the houses are expensive, like Palo Alto, California. If you go across the street from Stanford, Palo Alto High has a performance arts center that looks like a smaller version of Stanford's.

"If you're really wealthy, you will send your kids to private schools. So who's stuck in failing neighborhood schools? Poor kids. A lot of them minority kids. So how can you say you're for civil rights? How can you say you're for the poor when you're condemning those children to not being able to read by the time they're in third grade?

"They're never going to read. So if you want to say that school choice and vouchers and charter schools are destroying the public schools, fine. You write that editorial in The Washington Post, but then don't send your kids to Sidwell Friends."

Sidwell Friends sits as an elite private school outside of Washington, D.C. Tuition costs roughly $50,000 a year.

