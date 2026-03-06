WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: companies | trump admin | tariffs | supreme court | refunds

US Companies Denied Refunds on Trump's Tariffs

Friday, 06 March 2026 07:40 AM EST

The U.S. government has declined to refund tariffs the Supreme Court ruled illegal last month, the Financial Times reported Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The customs officials are denying companies' requests to recover duties imposed under emergency powers invoked by President Donald Trump, leaving businesses uncertain and driving more disputes into court, the FT said.

The U.S. government collected more than $130 billion in illegal tariff payments, which were central to Trump's trade policy.

The Supreme Court did not provide guidance for issuing refunds, creating confusion over how importers would be reimbursed.

On Wednesday, a U.S. trade court judge ordered the government to begin paying potentially billions of dollars in refunds to importers who paid tariffs.

Many companies have rushed to submit Post Summary Corrections to remove International Emergency Economic Powers Act tariff codes from shipment entries and seek refunds, but U.S. Customs and Border Protection has been rejecting those submissions and suspending protests filed over repayments of IEEPA tariffs that had already been liquidated, the FT said.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

The White House and CBP did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
The U.S. government has declined to refund tariffs the Supreme Court ruled illegal last month, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
companies, trump admin, tariffs, supreme court, refunds
191
2026-40-06
Friday, 06 March 2026 07:40 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved