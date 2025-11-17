Judge Orders DOJ to Deliver Comey Grand Jury Material

A judge on Monday found evidence of "government misconduct" in how a prosecutor aligned with President Donald Trump secured criminal charges against former FBI Director James Comey and ordered that grand jury material be turned over to Comey's defense team.

U.S. Magistrate Judge William Fitzgerald of the Eastern District of Virginia found that Lindsey Halligan, the Trump-appointed U.S. attorney leading the case, may have made significant legal errors in presenting evidence and instructing grand jurors who were weighing whether to charge Comey.

"The record points to a disturbing pattern of profound investigative missteps, missteps that led an FBI agent and a prosecutor to potentially undermine the integrity of the grand jury proceeding," Fitzgerald wrote in his ruling.

Comey has pleaded not guilty to charges of making false statements and obstructing a congressional investigation.

He is one of the former officials involved in what Trump calls the Russia hoax.