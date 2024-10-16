WATCH TV LIVE

Columbia Bans Pro-Israel Professor for Alleged Harassment

By    |   Wednesday, 16 October 2024 04:54 PM EDT

Columbia University on Tuesday banned outspoken assistant professor Shai Davidai from its campus after he allegedly "harassed and intimidated" employees, reported the Columbia Spectator.

"Columbia has consistently and continually respected Assistant Professor Davidai's right to free speech and to express his views. His freedom of speech has not been limited and is not being limited now," Columbia spokesperson Millie Wert said in a statement to Spectator on Tuesday.

"Columbia, however, does not tolerate threats of intimidation, harassment, or other threatening behavior by its employees."

According to Wert, Davidai "repeatedly harassed and intimidated University employees in violation of University policy."

Davidai, an assistant professor in the business school, reportedly clashed with pro-Palestinian protesters and confronted school officials last week during the first anniversary of Hamas' deadly Oct. 7, 2023, attack on the Jewish state.

Columbia said Davidai is not suspended and can return to campus after he completes workplace conduct training and complies with school policy.

Davidai, who has taught at Columbia for five years, told the New York Post that the school's action is "nothing but retaliation."

"It broke me," he said. "It shows how Columbia is run by petty individuals."

