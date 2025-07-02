Columbia University Risks Losing Accreditation

Columbia University was issued a "non-compliance warning" by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education and is in danger of losing its accreditation status, the Daily Caller reported.

In a letter sent to the university obtained by the Daily Caller, the commission questioned whether Columbia is upholding "a climate that fosters respect among students, faculty, staff, and administration and institutional policies and procedures, including any campus safety plan and evidence of implementation."

Last month, the Education Department notified the Middle States Commission on Higher Education that the university no longer met accreditation standards because of its failure to protect Jewish students. The notice raised the possibility of probation or further action if noncompliance persisted.

The commission told Columbia that it must prove it is in "compliance with all applicable government laws and regulations." The university must submit a monitoring report demonstrating the school's compliance with the accreditor's ethical standards by November, the Dally Caller reported.

In March, the Trump administration canceled approximately $400 million in federal grants and contracts to Columbia, citing the university's failure to address antisemitic harassment of Jewish students. The administration specified nine demands as a precondition for restoring the funding.

Later that month, Columbia reportedly acquiesced to most of the administration's demands, including banning face masks on campus, allowing some security officers to remove or arrest individuals, and ending the faculty's control over the department that offers courses on the Middle East.

In May, the Offices for Civil Rights for the Health and Human Services and Education departments found that Columbia violated Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act by "acting with deliberate indifference" toward harassment of Jewish students since Hamas' terrorist attack.