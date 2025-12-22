Plane Lands Safely in Colo. Without Pilot Assistance

A small aircraft landed safely Saturday at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport in Broomfield, Colorado, after its pilot became incapacitated, marking what appears to be the first real-world use of Garmin's emergency Autoland safety system.

Garmin confirmed to CBS News that its Autoland technology was activated around 2 p.m. Saturday, guiding the aircraft to a successful landing without pilot assistance.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in an email to Newsmax that two people were board and it's investigating.

Air traffic control recordings obtained by LiveATC captured a computerized voice informing controllers of the situation, stating, "Pilot incapacitation, two miles south … emergency Autoland in 19 minutes on runway 3-0."

The incident occurred shortly after the plane departed Aspen. During the flight over the Denver metro area, a pressurization issue was reported.

"We lost pressurization," the pilot told air traffic control, according to the audio.

Autoland can be activated by pressing a button inside the aircraft or automatically if the system detects a prolonged lack of pilot input. Cases of pilot incapacitation are rare but often fatal.

The same automated voice identified the Beechcraft aircraft's tail number as N479BR. Flight tracking data from FlightAware showed the aircraft landed at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport after departing Aspen earlier that day.

Local flight instructor Adam Lendi said he heard the emergency communication while flying with a student and went to observe the landing.

"We saw the fire trucks starting to head out," Lendi told CBS. "I was familiar with the Autoland systems and recognized what was happening.

"I told my student we might be witnessing something pretty remarkable."

In a statement, Garmin confirmed the activation, saying the system performed as designed and resulted in a safe landing. The company said it would share additional details at a later time.

FlightAware lists Buffalo River Aviation as the aircraft's operator.

Garmin introduced Autoland technology for general aviation aircraft in 2019. The GPS company says this is the first time the system has been used in an actual emergency.

Aviation journalist Larry Anglisano of AVBrief described Autoland as a last-resort safety measure designed for situations where the aircraft is fully functional but the pilot cannot fly.

"The system can determine the safest airport and runway, avoid weather, and land the airplane automatically," Anglisano said. "It can even activate itself if the pilot becomes unresponsive."

Flights were reportedly kept out of the surrounding airspace for about an hour during the emergency.