Campus Cops: 'Dangerous' Onslaught of Protests Coming

By    |   Thursday, 15 August 2024 08:41 PM EDT

The City University of New York (CUNY), the largest urban public university system in the United States, is not prepared for the "potentially dangerous" onslaught of anti-Israel protests that may hit campuses when students return this fall, CUNY police officers warned, reported the New York Post.

"The university is going into this under fire. They have no idea what's going to happen. There's no preparation," a CUNY police officer told the Post, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The officers highlighted last spring's violent protests across college campuses in response to the Israel-Hamas war as reason for concerns this fall.

The university's campuses were the battleground for a host of violent protests, including the takeover of the CUNY Graduate Center's library. All told, the protests cost the university system more than $3 million in damages.

CUNY officers said that despite the events of the past year, school officials have done no additional preparation for the fall.

"There have been no meetings about any of this. Ever since the encampment ended, everyone went on vacation," the anonymous officer told the Post.

Another officer speaking anonymously told the Post, "There's no 'Let's prepare for September.' It's going to be bad.

"Our numbers just aren't there. If there's a spontaneous protest that we don't have any knowledge of, we're going to be outnumbered — just by the sheer number of students enrolled, we're outnumbered," the officer said.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Thursday, 15 August 2024 08:41 PM
