College Board to Revise AP African American Studies Course Rejected by Florida

The Advanced Placement African American Studies pilot program rejected by the state of Florida because Gov. Ron DeSantis said it was based on "indoctrination" and not "education" is being revised by the College Board.

The College Board, a nonprofit organization that designs and manages AP courses in the United States, said Tuesday it would release the course's "official framework" Feb. 1, the first day of Black History Month, Florida's Voice reported.

"Before a new AP course is made broadly available, it is piloted in a small number of high schools to gather feedback from high schools and colleges," the College Board said, according to Florida's Voice. "The official course framework incorporates this feedback and defines what students will encounter on the AP Exam for college credit and placement. We are grateful for the contributions of experts, teachers, and students and look forward to sharing the framework broadly."

The Florida Department of Education notified the College Board in a Jan. 12 letter of its intention to not offer the course, saying it violates state law, namely the Stop WOKE Act, and it "lacks educational value."

During a news conference Monday, DeSantis said the course went beyond not meeting the state's standards.

"What's one of the lessons about? Queer theory," he said. "Now, who would say that an important part of Black history is queer theory? That is somebody pushing an agenda on our kids. When you see they have stuff about intersectionality, abolishing prisons, that's a political agenda. That's the wrong side of the line for Florida standards."

Alex Lanfranconi, communications director for the Florida Department of Education, said he is pleased with the College Board's decision.

"We are glad the College Board has recognized that the originally submitted course curriculum is problematic, and we are encouraged to see the College Board express a willingness to amend," Lanfranconi said in a statement, according to Breitbart.