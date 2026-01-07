WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: climate | donald trump

Trump Withdraws US From Global Climate Agreement

Trump Withdraws US From Global Climate Agreement
(AP)

By    |   Wednesday, 07 January 2026 08:56 PM EST

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the United States will withdraw from the international agreement that has served as the foundation for global efforts to rein in climate change for 34 years.

The pact includes every other nation in the world, making it one of the most widely adopted international frameworks still in force.

In a social media post, the White House said Trump signed a memorandum directing the U.S. to exit 66 international organizations and treaties that "no longer serve American interests."

The White House did not immediately release a full list of the organizations and agreements covered by the order, but highlighted the climate agreement as a major component.

Trump and his advisers framed the withdrawal as part of a broader push to reclaim control of U.S. energy and economic policy and reduce what they view as outside constraints on domestic industry.

The decision is expected to draw swift backlash from U.S. allies and climate advocates who argue the agreement is central to coordinating emissions cuts and financing climate adaptation.

Environmental groups warned the withdrawal could weaken global momentum as countries face increasing climate-related disasters, including extreme heat, flooding, and wildfires.

Supporters of the move praised it as a rejection of international bureaucracy and what they call an unfair system that imposes disproportionate costs on the United States.

The withdrawal is likely to trigger diplomatic and legal questions over how quickly the U.S. can exit and what happens to prior commitments made under the agreement's framework.

White House officials said further actions related to U.S. participation in international organizations would follow.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
President Donald Trump said Wednesday the United States will withdraw from the international agreement that has served as the foundation for global efforts to rein in climate change for 34 years.
climate, donald trump
263
2026-56-07
Wednesday, 07 January 2026 08:56 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved