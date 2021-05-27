Clay Travis, Buck Sexton Take Over Rush Limbaugh's Radio Show

The former "Rush Limbaugh Show" will become "The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show," airing noon to 3 p.m. ET in 100 markets around the country starting June 21, Premiere Networks announced.

"We're not going to replace Rush Limbaugh; we're going to have an evolution of the show with fresh voices — those that grew up on Rush and admired him," Premiere Networks President Julie Talbott told The Wall Street Journal.

Limbaugh succumbed to lung cancer in February and the network has kept airing both re-runs and guest hosts during his time slot.

"Rush's connection with his audience is one of the primary legacies of his show," Travis, 42, founder of Outkick.com, said. "I also think Buck and I have the unique ability to offer a perspective that many people in their 20s and 30s are desperate to hear."

Travis, a self-proclaimed moderate, according to the Journal, is author of "Republicans Buy Sneakers, Too: How the Left Is Ruining Sports With Politics."

Sexton, 39, is a former Central Intelligence Agency officer and a New York Police Department counterterrorism expert.

"The most dominant talk radio hosts have been from one generation; Clay and I represent the next phase," Sexton said, according to the Journal. "We're going to bring the perspective of two guys who see a country they're deeply worried about, and a massive audience that needs people who will speak for them.

"Some of our movie references and pop culture sensibility will shift a little."