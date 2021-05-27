×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Tags: clay travis | buck sexton | conservatism | radio

Clay Travis, Buck Sexton Take Over Rush Limbaugh's Radio Show

Clay Travis, Buck Sexton Take Over Rush Limbaugh's Radio Show
Clay Travis (L) and Buck Sexton (R) attend the 2019 Politicon at Music City Center on Oct. 26, 2019, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Ed Rode/Getty Images for Politicon)

By    |   Thursday, 27 May 2021 01:24 PM

The former "Rush Limbaugh Show" will become "The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show," airing noon to 3 p.m. ET in 100 markets around the country starting June 21, Premiere Networks announced.

"We're not going to replace Rush Limbaugh; we're going to have an evolution of the show with fresh voices — those that grew up on Rush and admired him," Premiere Networks President Julie Talbott told The Wall Street Journal.

Limbaugh succumbed to lung cancer in February and the network has kept airing both re-runs and guest hosts during his time slot.

"Rush's connection with his audience is one of the primary legacies of his show," Travis, 42, founder of Outkick.com, said. "I also think Buck and I have the unique ability to offer a perspective that many people in their 20s and 30s are desperate to hear."

Travis, a self-proclaimed moderate, according to the Journal, is author of "Republicans Buy Sneakers, Too: How the Left Is Ruining Sports With Politics."

Sexton, 39, is a former Central Intelligence Agency officer and a New York Police Department counterterrorism expert.

"The most dominant talk radio hosts have been from one generation; Clay and I represent the next phase," Sexton said, according to the Journal. "We're going to bring the perspective of two guys who see a country they're deeply worried about, and a massive audience that needs people who will speak for them.

"Some of our movie references and pop culture sensibility will shift a little."

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
The former "Rush Limbaugh Show" will become "The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show," airing noon to 3 p.m. ET in 100 markets around the country starting June 21, Premiere Networks announced. "We're not going to replace Rush...
clay travis, buck sexton, conservatism, radio
247
2021-24-27
Thursday, 27 May 2021 01:24 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved