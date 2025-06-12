WATCH TV LIVE

CIA Releases 1,000-Plus Pages on RFK Assassination

Thursday, 12 June 2025 11:34 AM EDT

The CIA on Thursday released an additional 1,450 declassified pages related to the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy that occurred in June 1968.

The release of the 54 declassified documents are in adherence to President Donald Trump's executive order that mandated the release.

"Today's release delivers on President Trump's commitment to maximum transparency, enabling the CIA to shine light on information that serves the public interest," CIA Director John Ratcliffe said in a release.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the late senator and U.S. attorney general's son, applauded the release.

"Lifting the veil on the RFK papers is a necessary step toward restoring trust in American government," RFK Jr. said in a statement. "I commend President Trump for his courage and his commitment to transparency. I'm grateful also to Tulsi Gabbard and John Ratcliffe for their dogged efforts to root out and declassify these documents."

The latest release brings the total to more than 200 documents amounting to nearly 5,000 pages, the CIA said.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard ordered the release of more than 60,000 pages related to the assassination of Kennedy early last month.

Robert F. Kennedy was assassinated June 5, 1968, at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles after winning the California Democrat primary. RFK Jr. has maintained his father's convicted killer, Sirhan Sirhan, might be innocent of the murder.

The assassination has prompted various conspiracy theories as to the ultimate motive and killer of Kennedy, but Sirhan's requests for parole have been denied. In 2021, the California parole board endorsed his bid for release, but it was rejected by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

