Chicago Catholic Priest Blesses Same-Sex 'Spouses'

A Roman Catholic priest in Chicago last month blessed a same-sex couple using the term "holy spouses," citing a recent Vatican document authorizing such blessings.

The Rev. Joseph Williams, pastor of St. Vincent de Paul Parish, which is affiliated with the Catholic DePaul University, was seen in an April 22 video blessing Kelli Knight and her partner, Myah.

The video was shared on Instagram by Knight, a Methodist minister and self-identified "queer" community organizer, Catholic News Agency reported.

In December, Pope Francis formally approved allowing priests to bless same-sex couples under some circumstances if they didn't confuse the ritual with the sacrament of marriage.

Williams' words in the video, however, seemed to be fitting for a marriage ceremony.

"Kelli and Myah, do you freely recommit yourselves to love each other as holy spouses and to live in peace and harmony together forever?" the video showed Williams asking the women.

"I do," they replied.

"Loving God, increase and consecrate the love which Kelly and Myah have for one another," Williams said. "The rings that they have exchanged are the sign of their fidelity and commitment.

"May they continue to prosper in your grace and blessing. May God's blessing be yours, the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit, amen."

Newsmax reached out to the Archdiocese of Chicago for comment on Williams' blessing.

In an interview with OSV News, Williams said he had told Knight, "Please understand that this is not in any way a marriage, a wedding, anything like that. This is just simply a blessing of persons."

The priest added that his use of the term "holy spouses" in the blessing was intended to mean "couple."

The Pope's same-sex declaration came in a document titled "Fiducia Supplicans," which upset church conservatives.

The global church remains divided on the issue as bishops in some European countries, where priests who for years have been holding ceremonies to bless gay couples embraced the Pope's move.

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops issued a statement saying the declaration "articulated a distinction between liturgical (sacramental) blessings and pastoral blessings, which may be given to persons who desire God's loving grace in their lives."

In January, Francis defended the document but said it was not an approval of a lifestyle the church sees as potentially sinful but of individuals seeking to get closer to God.