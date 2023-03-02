×
Tags: chicago | police | officer | shot

Chicago Police Officer Dies, Suspect Wounded in Shootout

Chicago police officers and firefighters salute a procession carrying the remains of a Chicago police officer who was shot and killed as it arrives at the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office, Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Thursday, 02 March 2023 11:07 AM EST

A 32-year-old Chicago police officer died after he was wounded in a shootout with a man who was reportedly chasing a woman with a gun, authorities said Thursday.

The officer was shot several times Wednesday afternoon on the city’s Southwest Side, Chicago Police Department Superintendent David Brown said. He was identified Thursday morning as Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso, 32, by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office, which said an autopsy was scheduled for Thursday.

Brown said during a Wednesday news conference that the officer and the suspect exchanged shots “at close range" and the officer had wounded the suspect in the head.

The suspect, identified as an 18-year-old with one prior violation, was in critical condition Wednesday night.

The officer had five years on the job, Brown said.

“He had a bright future ahead of him," the superintendent said.

Vasqeuz-Lasso became the first Chicago officer to die in the line of duty since Officer Ella French, 29, was slain in August 2021 during a traffic stop shooting that also wounded her partner.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot appeared with Brown at the news conference, saying that, “Tragedy has befallen the Chicago Police Department and, really, the city.”

Vasqeuz-Lasso was fatally shot the same day that Brown announced he will step down in two weeks, seven months before he turns 63, the mandatory retirement age for Chicago police officers.

Brown announced his pending departure one day after Lightfoot failed to advance to next month’s mayoral runoff election after a primary election in which crime in the nation’s third-largest city was a central issue.

According to statistics posted on the Chicago Police Department’s website, the city saw an overall 41% increase in crime last year from 2021.

While Chicago's murders declined 14% in 2022 to 695, down from 804 in 2021, burglaries, robberies, thefts and motor vehicle thefts all increased last year. Motor vehicle thefts alone rose 102%, up from 10,590 in 2021 to 21,425 last year, while thefts increased 56%, from 12,978 in 2021 to 20,194 in 2022.


US
Newsmax Media, Inc.

