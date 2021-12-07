Chicago PD Cancels Officers' Upcoming Days Off

The Chicago Police Department has canceled days off for all full-duty officers following a spike in violent incidents around the city over the weekend, according to Fox 32 Chicago.

According to an internal memo, officers in the city who have two days off scheduled between Wednesday night and the following Monday will have to cancel one of them.

''To enhance public safety and to address current crime patterns, all full-duty sworn members will have one regular day off canceled,'' Chicago Police Sgt. Rocco Alioto said in a statement.

On Saturday night alone, 22 young people were arrested after an unruly crowd formed near Millennium Park, a city bus driver was assaulted and a 15-year-old was shot.

''We do have some folks who are acting a fool, and we will not tolerate that, and I'm calling on the parents and guardians to step up and do your part,'' Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Monday. ''We want our young people to enjoy the city — it is their city, after all, but they've got to do it in a way that is respectful to the rights of others.''

Chicago Transit Authority union President Keith Hill said the city's ''drivers are furious'' and ''beyond scared'' after two of them were attacked in the last week.

''They are upset they are sitting ducks in that seat,'' Hill said. ''The most important thing is we need police presence, we need stiffer penalties. You can ban a person from going into a store or a sports event, but we can't ban nobody from taking public transportation no matter how many times they assault us?''