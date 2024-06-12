WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ceos | companies | larry kudlow | deregulation | economy | taxes

Larry Kudlow Interviewing Trump in Front of CEOs

By    |   Wednesday, 12 June 2024 11:47 AM EDT

Larry Kudlow, former President Donald Trump's chief economic adviser during his presidency, will be interviewing him at an upcoming luncheon, Axios reported.

Kudlow will be interviewing Trump in front of 90 top CEOs at the Business Roundtable in Washington, D.C., on Thursday. The event will be off-the-record, Axios said. Kudlow speaks to Trump regularly and continues to advise him on tax policy.

CEOs are hoping Trump can make a good impression of them and stay focused on the economy. Axios reported they are loathe to support President Joe Biden, since he always vilifies big businesses. Trump plans to focus on reducing inflation and rolling back anti-business Biden regulations, according to Axios.

White House chief of staff Jeff Zients will be speaking on behalf on the Biden administration, in a discussion moderated by an unnamed CEO, according to Axios.

The Business Roundtable historically invites the presumptive nominees to its June CEO quarterly meeting.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Larry Kudlow, former President Donald Trump's chief economic adviser during his presidency, will be interviewing him at an upcoming luncheon, Axios reported.
ceos, companies, larry kudlow, deregulation, economy, taxes
153
2024-47-12
Wednesday, 12 June 2024 11:47 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved