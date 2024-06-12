Larry Kudlow Interviewing Trump in Front of CEOs

Larry Kudlow, former President Donald Trump's chief economic adviser during his presidency, will be interviewing him at an upcoming luncheon, Axios reported.

Kudlow will be interviewing Trump in front of 90 top CEOs at the Business Roundtable in Washington, D.C., on Thursday. The event will be off-the-record, Axios said. Kudlow speaks to Trump regularly and continues to advise him on tax policy.

CEOs are hoping Trump can make a good impression of them and stay focused on the economy. Axios reported they are loathe to support President Joe Biden, since he always vilifies big businesses. Trump plans to focus on reducing inflation and rolling back anti-business Biden regulations, according to Axios.

White House chief of staff Jeff Zients will be speaking on behalf on the Biden administration, in a discussion moderated by an unnamed CEO, according to Axios.

The Business Roundtable historically invites the presumptive nominees to its June CEO quarterly meeting.