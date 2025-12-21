CBS Postpones '60 Minutes' Report on El Salvador's CECOT Prison

CBS News pulled a "60 Minutes" report on El Salvador's CECOT prison just hours before its scheduled Sunday broadcast, saying it would air at a future time.
"The broadcast lineup for tonight's edition of 60 Minutes has been updated," the program posted on social media. "Our report 'Inside CECOT' will air in a future broadcast," the program posted on X and other social media platforms three hours before it was slated to air.
A CBS News spokesperson said in an email that the segment "needed additional reporting."
CBS removed a link to the "Inside CECOT" segment page on Sunday. The page, which previously featured a trailer, now displays "The page cannot be found" message. However, a description on its Paramount Plus website earlier said the segment was scheduled to air at 7:30 p.m. ET Sunday, with correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi speaking to recently released deportees about the "brutal and torturous" conditions they had endured in the prison.
The decision comes even as the network goes through changes under Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss, who was picked to lead CBS News in October after CBS parent company Paramount Skydance acquired the online publication she founded, The Free Press.
Weiss, a former New York Times and Wall Street Journal opinion writer, was considered a controversial choice as she had never managed a television newsroom or produced broadcast news content before.
On Dec. 10, she named Tony Dokoupil as the new anchor of its flagship "CBS Evening News" segment, replacing the dual anchor team of John Dickerson and Maurice DuBois.
CECOT is a mega-prison in El Salvador where the U.S. has sent hundreds of mostly Venezuelan migrants. It has been condemned by human rights groups for its harsh conditions.
