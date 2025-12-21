WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: cbs news | 60 minutes | cecot prison | postponed

CBS Postpones '60 Minutes' Report on El Salvador's CECOT Prison

Sunday, 21 December 2025 09:29 PM EST

CBS News pulled a "60 Minutes" report on ⁠El Salvador's CECOT prison just hours before its scheduled Sunday broadcast, saying it would air at a future time.

"The broadcast lineup for tonight's edition of 60 Minutes has been updated," the program posted on social media. "Our report 'Inside ‍CECOT' will air in a future broadcast," the program ‍posted on X and other social media platforms three hours before it was slated to air.

A CBS ⁠News spokesperson said in an email that the segment "needed additional reporting."

CBS removed a link to the "Inside CECOT" segment page on Sunday. ​The page, which previously featured a trailer, now displays "The page cannot be found" message. However, a description on its Paramount Plus website earlier said the segment ‍was scheduled to air at 7:30 p.m. ET Sunday, with correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi ⁠speaking to recently released deportees about the "brutal and torturous" conditions they had endured in the prison.

The decision comes even as the network goes through changes under Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss, who was picked to lead CBS News ⁠in October after CBS parent ​company Paramount Skydance acquired the ⁠online publication she founded, The Free Press.

Weiss, a former New York Times and Wall ‍Street Journal opinion writer, was considered a controversial choice as she had never managed a television ‌newsroom or produced broadcast news content before.

On Dec. 10, she named Tony Dokoupil as the new anchor of its flagship "CBS Evening News" ⁠segment, replacing the ​dual anchor team ‍of John Dickerson and Maurice DuBois.

CECOT is a mega-prison in El Salvador where the U.S. has sent hundreds of ‍mostly Venezuelan migrants. It has been condemned by human rights groups for its harsh conditions. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


US
283
Newsmax Media, Inc.

