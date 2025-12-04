WATCH TV LIVE

CBP Nabs 57 Pounds of Fentanyl at San Ysidro Crossing

By    |   Thursday, 04 December 2025 01:21 PM EST

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the San Ysidro port of entry in California on Thursday seized more than 57 pounds of fentanyl powder concealed inside a vehicle, CBP said.

The agency estimated the 57-pound haul is equivalent to more than 2.6 million fentanyl pills.

San Ysidro is among the nation's highest-traffic ports of entry, and CBP officials have repeatedly warned that traffickers continue to rely on passenger vehicles and hidden compartments to move fentanyl into the U.S.

Fentanyl smuggling remains a major problem at the San Ysidro port of entry, where CBP officers regularly intercept large loads trafficked from Mexico. The busts are part of a wider multiagency push to blunt the opioid crisis in the San Diego area and across the country.

President Donald Trump has focused heavily on the issue of fentanyl trafficking during his second term in office, implementing a mix of legislative, trade, and military policies.

