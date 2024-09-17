CBP: Border Arrests Jumped in August

The number of arrests made at the southern U.S. border rose in August compared to the month before, according to newly released data from Customs and Border Protection.

The U.S. Border Patrol made roughly 58,000 arrests along the border, outside legal ports of entry, in August, about 3% more than in July. The spike comes after the Biden administration cracked down on illegal crossings with a new program last June.

White House officials announced illegal crossings at the border have fallen by almost 50% since the administration introduced its new program, noting the number of arrests at the border this August are 68% lower than they were during the same month last year.

"The data published today by U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows that since President Biden announced new, decisive executive actions to secure the border on June 4, encounters between ports of entry have dropped significantly and remain at their lowest level in years – July and August saw the lowest encounter levels since September 2020," White House spokesperson Angelo Fernández Hernández told The Hill in a statement.