CDC: Cannabis Worker Died on Job from Asthma

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in a report published earlier this week attributed the death of a 27-year-old woman working at a cannabis facility to "increased dust exposure" and illustrated "missed opportunities for prevention and treatment ... according to current asthma guidelines."

Lorna McMurrey, of Massachusetts, died nearly two years ago from an occupational asthma attack while working at an indoor cannabis cultivation and processing facility owned by Trulieve. Her activities there "resulted in increased dust exposure," the report states.

"Dust from the grinder was collected by a shop vacuum; however, the vacuum had no high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter, and visible dust escaped," it added.

The report said McMurrey, according to her mother, "did not become short of breath at home, except when carrying a heavy load upstairs."

Before the attack, her inhaler, "which she used primarily at work, was nearly empty.

"This finding suggests that the employee had used most of the approximately 200 inhalations available in her inhaler over a period of approximately 2 months," the report said.

McMurrey initally worked as a cycle counter. In late July 2022, she developed symptoms — nausea, loss of taste and smell, earache, and cough. Trulieve mandated COVID-19 testing, which returned negative results twice. A physical examination during this period revealed bilateral diffuse wheezing.

McMurrey's mother reported that her daughter had no prior history of asthma, allergies, or skin rashes but developed work-related respiratory symptoms after three or four months of employment.

On Oct. 1, McMurrey transitioned to flower production, involving more intensive exposure to cannabis dust from grinding flowers and preparing cigarettes (prerolls), the CDC said. Despite efforts to reduce exposure, such as using an N95 respirator and modifying the workspace, her cough worsened, particularly when exposed to the grinder.

McMurrey experienced acute dyspnea at work eight days leter, leading to emergency medical intervention. While en route to the hospital, McMurrey received an albuterol inhaler, and her condition temporarily improved. She was later prescribed prednisone, cetirizine, and again an albuterol inhaler and discharged with a recommendation for follow-up. McMurrey's mother noted that she only experienced shortness of breath at work, and before her fatal asthma attack, she mentioned her inhaler was almost empty, indicating significant use over "approximately 2 months."

Of note, the CDC did not detail McMurrey's inhaler use prior to Nov. 9.

Following her death, Trulieve, settled with OSHA, agreeing to implement a training program on potential allergic reactions to cannabis dust in the workplace.

The CDC said providers and public health professionals "would benefit from additional research into prevalence and risk factors for cannabis-related occupational allergies."

Additionally, it said "development and implementation of strategies to protect workers are critical in this rapidly expanding industry."