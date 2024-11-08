WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: canada | justin trudeau | immigration | donald trump

Canadian Immigration Website Sees Traffic Surge

By    |   Friday, 08 November 2024 02:50 PM EST

Interest in moving to Canada is on the rise.

Canada's immigration department said it "experienced an increase in web traffic originating from the United States, compared to typical volume on a Wednesday," spokesperson Julie Lafortune told Politico, following President-elect Donald Trump's victory this week.

Lafortune said her office had received a spike in questions from Americans since the election, Politico reported.

"Anyone can apply for temporary or permanent status in Canada, provided they meet the qualifications," Lafortune said to Politico. "There are a number of avenues that applicants can consider in order to remain in Canada on a temporary or permanent basis."

As a Trump win looked more likely, "Canadian citizenship" became one of the top search trends on Google, peaking as the night wore on.

After The Associated Press called the race for Trump, Google scored "Canadian citizenship" as a 100, indicated "extraordinary interest," Politico reported.

People also searched for "immigrate to Canada," "Canadian immigration process," "how to move to Canada," "Irish citizenship," "moving to Australia," "how to move to New Zealand," and "political asylum."

As of 2023, more than 1 million Americans already live in Canada, according to the Association of Americans Residents Overseas.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced he would cut the number of new permanent residents from 485,000 in 2024 to 395,000 in 2025, CBC reported. Under Trudeau's plan, the number would drop to 380,000 in 2026 and 365,000 in 2027, CBC reported.

"We have to have a managed migration system that makes sense for everyone, including newcomers that we need to set up for success," Immigration Minister Marc Miller told reporters in October.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


