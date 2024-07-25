Kamala Harris Releases First Ad; Aims at Trump Legal Battles

Vice President Kamala Harris released her first presidential campaign ad Thursday, taking aim at former President Donald Trump's legal battles.

With the Beyonce hit "Freedom" playing in the background, Harris said she will deliver the country from a Republican platform she describes as "chaos, fear, and hate."

In the advertisement, released Thursday on X, Harris promises an America "where no one is above the law," showing a montage of newspaper front pages about Trump's trials and showing the mugshot taken of him when he surrendered himself to authorities at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Georgia, last August.

Harris' ad also shows footage of children playing, people waving pride flags, and crowds cheering her while she speaks at a podium.

She asks, over the footage, "What kind of country do we want to live in?" and contrasts the Democratic Party's vision of "freedom" against the Republicans' platform.

"We believe in the promise of America, and we are ready to fight for it," Harris declares. "When we fight, we win."

She also speaks out about several other freedoms, including the right to an abortion, affordable healthcare, reducing child poverty, gun safety, and of having enough economic security "not just to get by, but to get ahead."

Newsmax has reached out to the Trump campaign for a response to the advertising spot, which was viewed over 1 million times during the first hour Harris posted it on social media.

Trump is facing sentencing in September for his conviction on 34 counts of falsifying business records and was found liable for defamation and sexual abuse in the E. Jean Carroll case, as well as criminal charges in other cases that have not reached trial. He has claimed his innocence in all cases and has accused Democrats and President Joe Biden's administration of "lawfare."

Biden endorsed Harris as the party's nominee Sunday when he announced he was stepping out of the race following weeks of pressure from Democrats over concerns about his age and health. The vice president has already secured the number of party delegates needed to clinch the nomination.

Harris has not announced a running mate. Potential candidates include Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, and North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper.