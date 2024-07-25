WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: campaign | ad | tv | spending | kamala harris | democracy | threat

Kamala Harris Releases First Ad; Aims at Trump Legal Battles

By    |   Thursday, 25 July 2024 12:31 PM EDT

Vice President Kamala Harris released her first presidential campaign ad Thursday, taking aim at former President Donald Trump's legal battles.

With the Beyonce hit "Freedom" playing in the background, Harris said she will deliver the country from a Republican platform she describes as "chaos, fear, and hate."

In the advertisement, released Thursday on X, Harris promises an America "where no one is above the law," showing a montage of newspaper front pages about Trump's trials and showing the mugshot taken of him when he surrendered himself to authorities at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Georgia, last August.

Harris' ad also shows footage of children playing, people waving pride flags, and crowds cheering her while she speaks at a podium.

She asks, over the footage, "What kind of country do we want to live in?" and contrasts the Democratic Party's vision of "freedom" against the Republicans' platform.

"We believe in the promise of America, and we are ready to fight for it," Harris declares. "When we fight, we win."

She also speaks out about several other freedoms, including the right to an abortion, affordable healthcare, reducing child poverty, gun safety, and of having enough economic security "not just to get by, but to get ahead."

Newsmax has reached out to the Trump campaign for a response to the advertising spot, which was viewed over 1 million times during the first hour Harris posted it on social media.

Trump is facing sentencing in September for his conviction on 34 counts of falsifying business records and was found liable for defamation and sexual abuse in the E. Jean Carroll case, as well as criminal charges in other cases that have not reached trial. He has claimed his innocence in all cases and has accused Democrats and President Joe Biden's administration of "lawfare."

Biden endorsed Harris as the party's nominee Sunday when he announced he was stepping out of the race following weeks of pressure from Democrats over concerns about his age and health. The vice president has already secured the number of party delegates needed to clinch the nomination.

Harris has not announced a running mate. Potential candidates include Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, and North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper.

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Vice President Kamala Harris released her first presidential campaign ad Thursday, taking aim at former President Donald Trump's legal battles.
campaign, ad, tv, spending, kamala harris, democracy, threat, abortion, women, dei
380
2024-31-25
Thursday, 25 July 2024 12:31 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved