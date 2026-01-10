Steve Hilton to Newsmax: Spending on Illegals Draining California

California Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton told Newsmax that California's budget problems are self-inflicted and Democratic leadership is to blame for spending billions on services for illegal immigrants while proposing new taxes on the wealthy.

Speaking on "The Count," Hilton said California's fiscal situation deteriorates as lawmakers increase spending.

"It gets worse the more they spend, the worse it gets," he said, pointing specifically to state-funded healthcare for illegal immigrants.

Hilton cited an estimated $13 billion California is spending this year to provide free healthcare to people in the country illegally, arguing that the expense undercuts claims that the state lacks money for core services.

"They're open about it," he said. "Look at the $13 billion they're spending this year on free healthcare for illegal immigrants."

At the same time, Hilton criticized proposals from Democratic leaders to impose new wealth or "billionaire" taxes, which supporters say are needed to shore up state finances.

"What's the rationale for this wealth tax, this billionaire tax that they're talking about?" he asked. "We don't have enough money to pay for healthcare. Well, you would have enough money if you weren't handing out $13 billion to illegal immigrants who shouldn't be here in the first place."

Hilton called the state's fiscal priorities "totally insane" and said voters are fed up.

"Californians are sick of the whole thing," he said, adding that he believes voters will remove Democratic leadership from office this year.

The Republican candidate also took aim at Gov. Gavin Newsom following the governor's state of the state address earlier this week.

Newsom touted California as a "blueprint for the nation," highlighting economic growth, climate policies and progressive social programs.

Hilton dismissed that assessment outright.

"It's only a blueprint in terms of what not to do," he said, arguing that Newsom's record makes him unviable as a national candidate.

"That's why there is no chance he'll be president, because his record is a total disaster."

Newsom has previously defended state-funded healthcare for illegal immigrants as a public health necessity and has argued that progressive tax policies are essential to maintaining services in the nation's most populous state. His office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Hilton's remarks.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com