Buffalo Wild Wings Sued Over 'Boneless Wings'

The restaurant franchise Buffalo Wild Wings faces a lawsuit over their "boneless wings," which the suit argues "are not wings at all," The New York Times reports.

The plaintiff, Aimee Halim of Chicago, accuses the company of false advertising after he claims he discovered the "boneless wings" he purchased were made of chicken breast.

"Unbeknown to plaintiff and other consumers, the products are not wings at all, but instead, slices of chicken breast meat deep-fried like wings," reads the lawsuit, which also names Buffalo Wild Wings' parent company Inspire Brands as a defendant. "Indeed, the products are more akin, in composition, to a chicken nugget rather than a chicken wing."

The lawsuit also contended chicken wings, due to their comparatively high cost, are a "premium" product and customers are misled into paying higher prices for an inferior product.

"Plaintiff and other consumers would have paid significantly less for the products, or would not have purchased them at all, had they known," the lawsuit claims, "the truth about the products."

The rising prices of chicken wings lead to a boom in sales of breast meat used in "boneless wings," which the Associated Press described as a "culinary lie" and as one of many "gentle imposters" such as imitation crab or baby carrots.

Buffalo Wild Wings did not respond to a request for comment by the Times, but the company's official Twitter account tweeted a joking comment on the issue.

"It's true," the tweet read. "Our boneless wings are all white meat chicken. Our hamburgers contain no ham. Our buffalo wings are 0% buffalo."