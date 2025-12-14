Brown University Person of Interest Traveled From Wisconsin Before Shooting

A person detained in connection with a shooting at Brown University is a 24-year-old man from Wisconsin, according to two people familiar with the matter who were not authorized to publicly discuss details of the investigation.

The individual, who is not a Brown student, allegedly traveled from Wisconsin to Rhode Island to carry out the shooting, which left two people dead and at least nine others wounded Saturday night, according to CNN sources.

Authorities said the suspect was taken into custody Sunday following the shooting, which occurred during final exams. The investigation remains ongoing.

Reports have identified the 24-year-old alleged shooter, but Newsmax could not independently verify the identity circulating from sources to NBC News.

Authorities are examining whether the person of interest has an extensive history of mental health issues, according to the sources, emphasizing that no conclusions have been reached.

The attack Saturday afternoon set off hours of chaos across the Ivy League campus and surrounding Providence neighborhoods as hundreds of officers searched for the shooter and urged students and staff to shelter in place.

The lockdown, which stretched into the night, was lifted early Sunday, but authorities had not yet released information about a potential motive.

Col. Oscar Perez, the Providence police chief, said Sunday afternoon that the person in custody was from ages 20 to 30 and hasn't been charged.

The person was taken into custody at a Hampton Inn hotel in Coventry, Rhode Island, about 20 miles from Providence, where police officers and FBI agents remained Sunday, blocking off a hallway with crime scene tape as they searched the area.

Brown canceled all remaining classes, exams, papers, and projects for the semester and told students they could leave campus, underscoring the scale of the disruption and the gravity of the attack.

College President Christina Paxson teared up while describing her conversations with students on campus and in the hospital.

"They are amazing and they're supporting each other," she said at a news conference. "There's just a lot of gratitude."

The gunman opened fire inside a classroom in the engineering building, firing more than 40 rounds from a 9 mm handgun, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.

Two handguns were recovered when the person of interest was taken into custody, and authorities also found two loaded 30-round magazines, the official said.

One of the firearms was equipped with a laser sight that projects a dot to aid in targeting, said the official, who was not authorized to discuss the investigation publicly and spoke to AP on the condition of anonymity.

One student of the nine wounded students was released from the hospital, said Paxson. Seven others were in critical but stable condition, and one was in critical condition.

Durham Academy, a private K-12 school in North Carolina, confirmed that a recent graduate, Kendall Turner, was critically wounded. The school said her parents were with her.

"Our school community is rallying around Kendall, her classmates, and her loved ones, and we will continue to offer our full support in the days ahead," the school said.

Providence leaders said residents would notice a heavier police presence, and many area businesses announced Sunday that they would remain closed. A scheduled 5K run was postponed for a week.

Mayor Brett Smiley invited residents to gather Sunday evening at a city park where an event had been scheduled to light a Christmas tree and Hanukkah menorah.

"For those who know at least bit of the Hanukkah story, it is quite clear that if we can come together as a community to shine a little bit of light tonight, there's nothing better that we can be doing," he told reporters.

Smiley said he visited some wounded students and was inspired by their courage, hope, and gratitude. One told him that active shooting drills done in high school proved helpful.

"The resilience that these survivors showed and shared with me is frankly pretty overwhelming," he said. "We're all saddened, scared, tired, but what they've been through is something different entirely."

Investigators were not immediately sure how the shooter got inside the first-floor classroom at the Barus & Holley building, a seven-story complex that houses the School of Engineering and physics department. The building includes more than 100 laboratories, dozens of classrooms, and offices, according to the university’s website.

Outer doors of the building were unlocked, but rooms being used for final exams required badge access, Smiley said.

Emma Ferraro, a chemical engineering student, was in the lobby working on a final project when she heard loud pops. Once she realized they were gunshots, she darted for the door and into a nearby building where she waited for hours.

Surveillance video released by police showed a suspect, dressed in black, walking from the scene.

Eva Erickson, a doctoral candidate who was the runner-up earlier this year on the CBS reality competition show "Survivor," said she left her lab in the engineering building 15 minutes before shots rang out.

The engineering and thermal science student shared candid moments on "Survivor" as the show's first openly autistic contestant.

She was locked down in the campus gym following the shooting and shared on social media that the only other member of her lab who was present was safely evacuated.

Brown senior biochemistry student Alex Bruce was working on a final research project in his dorm across the street from the building when he heard sirens outside.

"I'm just in here shaking," he said, watching through the window as officers surrounded his dorm.

Brown, the seventh-oldest higher education institution in the U.S., is one of the nation's most prestigious colleges, with roughly 7,300 undergraduates and more than 3,000 graduate students.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.