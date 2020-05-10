Georgia's Kemp Says Hospitalizations Fall as State Reopens

Georgia recorded its lowest number of hospitalized patients positive for the coronavirus since hospitals statewide started reporting the number, Gov Brian Kemp announced in a tweet.

“Today marks the lowest number of COVID-19 positive patients currently hospitalized statewide (1,203) since hospitals began reporting this data on April 8th, he wrote on Saturday, adding that “Today also marks the lowest total of ventilators in use (897 with 1,945 available). We will win this fight together!

Kemp urged all residents of the state to get tested, even in they do not have any symptoms, as Georgia has significantly increased testing for the coronavirus, AJC reported.

Late last month, Kemp started allowing businesses to reopen as he ended his shelter-in-place order.

This included permission for restaurants to open for dining on the premises, although with new restrictions, and allowed other businesses to also reopen with special conditions as well.

These relaxations came as public health officials warned such a move might spark a new wave of cases, although the experts said that any potential upswing in cases might take a week or longer to appear.

Democrat Stacey Abrams, the Democrat whom Kemp defeated two years ago to stay on as governor, said his decision to open up businesses would be "putting more lives in danger," the Blaze reported.