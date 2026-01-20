WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: brett kavanaugh | supreme court | chasidei chabad | russia | ketanji brown jackson

Kavanaugh Sits Out as High Court Rejects Chabad Case

By    |   Tuesday, 20 January 2026 12:20 PM EST

Justice Brett Kavanaugh did not participate in the Supreme Court's decision declining to hear Agudas Chasidei Chabad of United States v. Russian Federation, according to the court's orders list released Monday.

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson also took no part in the consideration or decision.

"The petition for a writ of certiorari is denied. Justice Kavanaugh took no part in the consideration or decision of this petition," the brief order summary said.

The case arises from a long-running legal dispute between Agudas Chasidei Chabad, a U.S.-based nonprofit representing the Chabad-Lubavitch movement, and the Russian government over a collection of religious books and manuscripts.

The materials, which Chabad considers sacred, were seized by Soviet authorities in the early 20th century and remain in Russian custody.

Chabad sued Russia in U.S. courts in 2004 under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act, arguing that the seizure violated international law and that U.S. courts had jurisdiction under the statute's expropriation exception.

A federal district court eventually entered a default judgment in Chabad's favor after Russia refused to participate, ordering the return of the collection and imposing daily fines.

Subsequent appellate rulings narrowed the scope of U.S. jurisdiction, prompting Chabad to ask the Supreme Court to review whether the lower court had properly interpreted the FSIA.

The Supreme Court's denial of certiorari leaves the lower court's ruling in place and ends the case's path at the high court for now.

While the court did not explain why Kavanaugh and Jackson did not participate, justices frequently recuse themselves to avoid potential conflicts of interest or appearances of bias, including when they had prior involvement with a case or related matters before joining the court.

When a justice is recused, the court proceeds with fewer than nine members, and no replacement is appointed. The practice is intended to preserve public confidence in the court's impartiality — even if it reduces the number of justices participating in a decision.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor has recused herself from cases she previously handled as a federal appeals court judge. Justice Clarence Thomas has also stepped aside in matters involving organizations connected to his wife's political activities.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Justice Brett Kavanaugh did not participate in the Supreme Court's decision declining to hear Agudas Chasidei Chabad of United States v. Russian Federation, according to the court's orders list released Monday.
brett kavanaugh, supreme court, chasidei chabad, russia, ketanji brown jackson
352
2026-20-20
Tuesday, 20 January 2026 12:20 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved