Sheriff: Person Shot in Border Patrol Incident in Pima County

A person was shot and listed in critical condition Tuesday in southern Arizona during an incident involving U.S. Border Patrol, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

Emergency responders from the Santa Rita Fire District provided first aid at the scene before transporting the victim to a hospital, officials said.

The shooting occurred Tuesday morning in Arivaca, a small community near the U.S.-Mexico border.

In a statement posted on X, the department confirmed the incident and said federal agencies are now involved.

"The Pima County Sheriff's Department is responding to a shooting involving U.S. Border Patrol in Arivaca," the statement read. "We are working in coordination with the FBI Phoenix-Tucson office and U.S. Customs and Border Protection."

The statement was signed by Sheriff Chris Nanos.

Officials did not provide additional details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting or whether Border Patrol agents discharged their weapons.

Authorities also did not say whether the person who was shot was armed or if any suspects are in custody.

The sheriff's office has not indicated whether the shooting occurred during an enforcement action, traffic stop, or other encounter.

The FBI's involvement signals the incident will undergo a federal review, which is standard in shootings involving Border Patrol personnel.

Arivaca has previously drawn attention due to increased law enforcement activity tied to illegal border crossings and smuggling routes.