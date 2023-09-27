×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: bob menendez | democrat | bribery | court | new jersey | senator

Dem Sen. Menendez to Appear in Court, Calls for Resignation Mount

Wednesday, 27 September 2023 06:44 AM EDT

Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., is set to appear in court on Wednesday to face charges of taking bribes from three New Jersey businessman, as calls for his resignation from his fellow Democrats escalated.

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan last week accused Menendez, 69, and his wife of accepting gold bars and hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash in exchange for the senator using his influence to aid Egypt's government and interfere with law enforcement probes of the businessmen.

Menendez, his wife Nadine Menendez, 56, and businessmen Jose Uribe, 56, and Fred Daibes, 66, are set to appear in Manhattan federal court around 10:30 a.m. ET. A third businessman, Wael Hana, 40, pleaded not guilty Tuesday.

David Schertler, a lawyer for Nadine Menendez, said she intends to plead not guilty and "vigorously defend" against the allegations. Lawyers for Bob Menendez, Uribe and Daibes did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Bob Menendez, who represents New Jersey, stepped down from his role as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, as required under his party's rule. But on Monday he said that he would stay in the Senate and fight the charges.

More than one-third of all Democrat senators, including Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., have called on Menendez – a powerful voice on foreign policy who has at times bucked his own party – to resign since the charges were unveiled Friday.

Democrats narrowly control the chamber with 51 seats, including three independents who normally vote with them, to the Republican's 49. Democrat New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, who would appoint a temporary replacement should Menendez step aside, has also called for him to resign.

The indictment contained images of gold bars and cash investigators seized from Menendez's home. Prosecutors say Hana arranged meetings between the senator and Egyptian officials – who pressed him to sign off on military aid – and in return put Nadine Menendez, 56, on the payroll of a company he controlled.

The probe marks the third time Menendez has been under investigation by federal prosecutors. He has never been convicted.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., is set to appear in court on Wednesday to face charges of taking bribes from three New Jersey businessman, as calls for his resignation from his fellow Democrats escalated.
bob menendez, democrat, bribery, court, new jersey, senator
344
2023-44-27
Wednesday, 27 September 2023 06:44 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved