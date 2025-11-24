WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: black friday | spending | holiday | economy | shopping | survey

Survey: Shoppers to Spend 4% Less on Black Friday This Year

By    |   Monday, 24 November 2025 05:28 PM EST

Concerns about the economy are leading to more belt tightening around Black Friday this year.

According to a survey from Deloitte, shoppers plan to spend $622 between Nov. 27 and Dec. 1, down 4% from last year.

Consumers told Deloitte the spending decreases are due to the higher cost of living and financial constraints.

The survey showed 77% of consumers expect higher prices on holiday goods, and over half (57%) expect the economy to weaken in the next six months — the most negative outlook since Deloitte began tracking economic sentiment in 1997.

Deloitte found that shoppers are still taking advantage of Black Friday discounts. The survey found 60% of shoppers have already put items in their carts to purchase over the holiday shopping weekend, but 38% said they plan to only buy items that are half off.

"Value continues to be the centerpiece of the holiday season," Brian McCarthy, principal and retail strategy leader at Deloitte Consulting, said in a statement.

Generation Z is also reshaping the holiday shopping season, as 74% of those surveyed said they were turning to influencers and social media, and 43% said they were turning to AI for inspiration and product discovery.

The younger generation said they plan to spend 34% less than last year.

Seven in 10 shoppers across all income groups are engaging in value-seeking behaviors, with women (78%) more likely than men (58%) to do so.

The survey of 1,200 consumers was conducted between Oct. 15-23. The survey has a margin of error of ±1-2 percentage points for the entire sample.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Concerns about the economy are leading to more belt tightening around Black Friday this year.
black friday, spending, holiday, economy, shopping, survey
261
2025-28-24
Monday, 24 November 2025 05:28 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved