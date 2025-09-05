Ackman Switches to Cuomo: Adams Must 'Step Aside'

Billionaire investor Bill Ackman has called on New York City Mayor Eric Adams to bow out of the mayoral race and throw his support behind former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, warning that a victory by Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani would be "catastrophic" for the city.

"Eric has been a charismatic and high-energy leader who has shown real empathy ... but unfortunately, his polls have deteriorated substantially," Ackman wrote on X. "It has become increasingly clear that he does not have a chance to beat @ZohranKMamdani."

Ackman praised Adams for overseeing a strong economy, reducing crime, and making progress on housing, but said the best way for him to serve New York now would be to step aside and support Cuomo.

"Mayor Adams, it is time for you to play a critical role in NYC's future by gracefully stepping aside to enable Andrew to win. We will all be eternally grateful," Ackman wrote.

Ackman argued Mamdani's policies amount to "socialism" that would devastate New York, while Cuomo's experience and renewed motivation make him the only candidate capable of defeating Mamdani.

The full Ackman post on X: