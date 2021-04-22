Rep. Biggs: Biden Administration Won't Visit Border and Expose Situation

Members of the Biden administration, including Vice President Kamala Harris, don't want to visit the southern border because the media would be there "en masse" to show how bad the chaos and catastrophe are there, Rep. Andy Biggs said Thursday.

"It belongs right on their feet. It's on their hands, and they don't want that," the Arizona Republican said on Fox Business' "Mornings With Maria." "So they continue to deny it's a crisis. They don't want to be on the border because if Vice President Harris goes or the president goes, it's going to be revealed."

Meanwhile, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has declared a state of emergency at the state's border, and Biggs said he's glad he took that action.

"We hear about the Rio Grande Valley," said Biggs. "The number-two sector for people coming across the border and being apprehended is the Tucson sector, and that's 650 a day."

Most of those people who are caught aren't surrendering, he added.

"They're running," he said. "You have young men, military age dressed in camo, carrying drugs into the country, so your number one drug corridor is there. You also have your number one get-away corridor in the Tucson sector because of the terrain because it's more wide open and you don't have the barrier of the river. "

As a result, there is an "inundation of people," said Biggs, and "more than twice the number of known getaways, as well as those we don't know."

The influx impacts communities all along Arizona's border, many of which are small towns with no social service agencies, said Biggs.

"Like so many other communities now, we have hotels that are being rented out for some of these families who are here illegally," said Biggs. "Quite frankly, I've been told by agents, Border Patrol, that they can leave any time they want once they get to that hotel, so they're coming to a neighborhood near you because they're not being contained on the border and this is impacting the entire United States, particularly in the southwest."

Another "awful truth" is that the federal government isn't keeping track of the people who have been released into the United States, the lawmaker said.

"These folks will be let out anywhere they want to go in the country," said Biggs. "As Border Patrol intelligence will tell you, the cartels' influence is everywhere in every community in the country."

But even if the United States government doesn't know where the migrants have headed, the cartels will, as they "make money off them" and use them as "indentured servants," said Biggs.

"The cartel's making a billion dollars a month off this," he added.