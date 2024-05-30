WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: biden | trump | guilty

Biden Campaign: Felon or No, Trump Threatens Democracy

Biden Campaign: Felon or No, Trump Threatens Democracy
(AP)

Thursday, 30 May 2024 05:49 PM EDT

The Joe Biden-Kamala Harris reelection campaign issued the following statement on Thursday on the heels of the guilty verdict against Donald Trump, who is challenging Joe Biden in a bid to retake the White House:

“Donald Trump has always mistakenly believed he would never face consequences for breaking the law for his own personal gain. But today’s verdict does not change the fact that the American people face a simple reality. There is still only one way to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office: at the ballot box. Convicted felon or not, Trump will be the Republican nominee for president.

“The threat Trump poses to our democracy has never been greater. He is running an increasingly unhinged campaign of revenge and retribution, pledging to be a dictator ‘on day one’ and calling for our Constitution to be ‘terminated’ so he can regain and keep power. A second Trump term means chaos, ripping away Americans’ freedoms and fomenting political violence – and the American people will reject it this November.”

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
The Joe Biden-Kamala Harris reelection campaign issued the following statement on Thursday on the heels of the guilty verdict against Donald Trump, who is challenging Joe Biden in a bid to retake the White House:"Donald Trump has always mistakenly believed he would never...
biden, trump, guilty
171
2024-49-30
Thursday, 30 May 2024 05:49 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved