Tags: bernie sanders | alexandria ocasio cortez | aoc | google

Sen. Sanders, AOC Top 2025 Congressional Google Search List

By    |   Friday, 19 December 2025 09:13 PM EST

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., emerged as the most visible figures within the Democratic Party in Google search interest among members of Congress this year, Axios reported Friday, citing Google Trends data.

The two progressive lawmakers spent much of 2025 protesting the Trump administration and the Republican-controlled Congress.

Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez traveled across the country together in the Fighting Oligarchy Tour.

Both lawmakers registered a peak Google Trends score of 100, the maximum level of interest.

Sanders was followed by Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J. (75.8); Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. (67.4); Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa. (46.0); Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas (45.3); and Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. (39.3).

Booker's search volume was driven largely by the historic marathon Senate floor speech he delivered that lasted 25 hours and 5 minutes, the longest in U.S. Senate history.

Searches for Schumer peaked ahead of government shutdown deadlines in March and September, according to Axios, which were high-stakes moments for his leadership.

Ocasio-Cortez, who has been discussed as a potential challenger for Schumer's Senate seat in 2028, was followed by former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. (65.1), who is not seeking reelection; Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas (58.7); Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. (58.6), who also is not seeking reelection; and Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La. (47.3).

Crockett's inflammatory comments about Elon Musk, Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and FBI Director Kash Patel, as well as her decision to run for Senate in 2026, led her to become the third most-searched House member, according to Axios.

Greene also drew national attention for her feud with President Donald Trump over Israel's war in the Gaza Strip against Iranian-backed Hamas terrorists and her announcement that she would not seek reelection.

Michael Katz

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Friday, 19 December 2025 09:13 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

