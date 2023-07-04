Ben Carson's Children's Show an Alternative to 'Woke' Programs

As children's programming across major networks continues to slant to the left, a new show offered on multiple websites offers parents an alternative to outlets such as the Disney Channel.

Promoted by 2016 Presidential candidate and brain surgeon Dr. Ben Carson, and his American Cornerstone Institute, Star Spangled Adventures is a children's show designed to teach school-age children about basic American history and values.

Star Spangled Adventures is broadcast on reallifenetwork.com and through americancornerstone.org, which links to Little Patriots Learning.

The short episodes, typically under 10 minutes, boast impressive animation and an uplifting theme song.

The main character of the show is the animated Liberty the Eagle. Liberty's voice is that of actress, writer and teacher Cheryl Rhoads, who, as the eagle, takes viewers to various times and places in American history.

Through Rhoads, Liberty narrates, sets the scene by explaining context, and even sings in some episodes. The young viewers of the show are often referred to as "patriots" in many episodes, with the goal of promoting pride in America.

Rhoads, who sees the show as an important alternative to traditional children's programming, said, "Kids today aren't being taught this stuff."

As an acting teacher, she noticed that some of her own students were unaware of basic American principles, and quoting President Ronald Reagan, said, "They know so much that isn't so."

Rhoads added, "People don't realize what a miracle this country is," and said she hopes children understand this as well.

"[But this show] is for everybody — it's for the whole family," she emphasized.

Her optimistic tone about Star Spangled Adventures continued when she boasted that an unnamed Supreme Court Justice watches the show with their family.

Star Spangled Adventures is not tilted towards a certain political agenda, however. Rhoads emphasized that it exists as an alternative to progressively "woke" children's programming, with the goal of teaching children about the foundations of America.

"This country was founded on an idea, and we're the only country like that," she said.

Rhoads grew up in a patriotic family — dressing up as Lady Liberty for local parades with patriotic themes. She feels that this show is "a culmination of everything I've ever worked for," while rising through the ranks as an actress, teacher, and producer. She is happy to be "teaching [kids] what a great country this is."

Currently, Rhoads and the production crew of Star Spangled Adventures are wrapping up their first season, with the second season to be produced this fall.

While she is happy with the direction the show is going, and the ideas it teaches children, she promised Newsmax, "We've still got a lot to explore — and we will."

(Christopher Savino is a rising senior at Rutgers University in New Jersey and a summer intern at the Washington, D.C., bureau of Newsmax)