WSJ: HHS to Link Autism to Mother Acetaminophen Use

By    |   Friday, 05 September 2025 02:00 PM EDT

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. plans to release an autism report this month flagging pregnant women's use of acetaminophen (Tylenol) and low folate levels as potential contributors to the disorder, sources told The Wall Street Journal on Friday.

The report — touted by former President Donald Trump — will also point to folinic acid (leucovorin), a medicine derived from folate, as a possible way to reduce autism symptoms in some patients.

Autism affected about one in 31 eight-year-olds in the U.S. in 2022, the report is expected to note. Acetaminophen is widely used during pregnancy; prior studies have produced mixed findings on developmental risks. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists maintains acetaminophen can be used during pregnancy when clinically indicated, advising patients to consult their doctors.

Kenvue's McNeil Consumer Healthcare, which makes Tylenol, said it has seen no evidence of a causal link.

"Nothing is more important to us than the health and safety of the people who use our products," a spokeswoman said, adding the company continuously reviews the science.

An HHS announcement is expected later this month.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


