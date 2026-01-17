WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: atf | dea | guns | nra | trump administration | consolidating

Plan to Fold ATF Into DEA Reportedly Dropped

Saturday, 17 January 2026 08:51 AM EST

The Trump administration has abandoned its proposal to merge the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives into the Drug Enforcement Administration after opposition from gun-rights ⁠and gun-control groups, CNN reported Saturday, citing people briefed on the matter.

The ​reversal comes as the White House seeks Senate confirmation for Robert Cekada, the ATF's deputy director, to serve as permanent director, the ⁠report said. The merger plan was part of a larger shakeup announced last year by Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche ⁠to shrink federal agencies ​and sharply ⁠streamline the government.

The plan would have required congressional approval and faced bipartisan backlash, as well as resistance from agency employees and opposition from both gun control and gun rights organizations.

Reuters ⁠could ​not immediately verify the report. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


