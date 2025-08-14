WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: asteroid | nasa | space | 2025 pr1

House-Sized Asteroid to Make Close Pass on Saturday

By    |   Thursday, 14 August 2025 12:38 PM EDT

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) scientists are keeping a close eye on a house-sized asteroid that is expected to make a close pass by Earth on Saturday.

It will be moving at nearly 18,000 miles per hour as it makes a pass that is predicted to be about 609,000 miles from Earth. Its tracking label is 2025 PR1. It's one of five asteroids being closely watched that will make close passes to Earth over the next week.

Two will pass by on Friday. House-sized 2025 PR1 will zip past Earth on Saturday, and the others are spread out through Wednesday.

Both asteroids passing by on Friday are expected to keep a distance of better than 1 million miles from Earth.

One of the asteroids approaching Earth is large enough to cause significant damage but is expected to come no closer than about 1.8 million miles.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) scientists are keeping a close eye on a house-sized asteroid that is expected to make a close pass by Earth on Saturday.
asteroid, nasa, space, 2025 pr1
146
2025-38-14
Thursday, 14 August 2025 12:38 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved