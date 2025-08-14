House-Sized Asteroid to Make Close Pass on Saturday

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) scientists are keeping a close eye on a house-sized asteroid that is expected to make a close pass by Earth on Saturday.

It will be moving at nearly 18,000 miles per hour as it makes a pass that is predicted to be about 609,000 miles from Earth. Its tracking label is 2025 PR1. It's one of five asteroids being closely watched that will make close passes to Earth over the next week.

Two will pass by on Friday. House-sized 2025 PR1 will zip past Earth on Saturday, and the others are spread out through Wednesday.

Both asteroids passing by on Friday are expected to keep a distance of better than 1 million miles from Earth.

One of the asteroids approaching Earth is large enough to cause significant damage but is expected to come no closer than about 1.8 million miles.