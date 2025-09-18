WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: army | helicopter | crash | washington | lewis mcchord

Helicopter Crashes Near Joint Base Lewis-McChord, No Word on Those Aboard

Thursday, 18 September 2025 08:50 AM EDT

A helicopter crashed in a rural area near Joint Base Lewis-McChord, the U.S. Army said Thursday. There was no immediate word of how many people were aboard and their conditions.

The helicopter crashed at about 9 p.m. Wednesday near the base, an Army official said in a statement.

"This remains a developing situation, and no additional details are available at this time," the statement said.

No details were released about the helicopter.

The base is about 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of Tacoma under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Army Joint Base Headquarters.

The Thurston County sheriff's office, based in Olympia, posted online late Wednesday that deputies were dispatched to reports of a possible helicopter crash in the Summit Lake area.

"We have been advised that the military lost contact with a helicopter in the area," the department said. It said it was working with the base and that no further details were available.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
A helicopter crashed in a rural area near Joint Base Lewis-McChord, the U.S. Army said Thursday. There was no immediate word of how many people were aboard and their conditions.
army, helicopter, crash, washington, lewis mcchord
154
2025-50-18
Thursday, 18 September 2025 08:50 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved