Florida Pranksters Change Highway Sign to Read 'Arrest Fauci'

Pranksters early Tuesday morning changed a digital sign along a Florida highway to read "Arrest Fauci."

The sign, according to The Hill, which was located on the side of Miami's 836 by the exit to Northwest 27th Avenue, also displayed the phrases, "COVID-19 was a hoax," and "vaccines kill."

Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, has faced a screed of backlash in recent months over his role in educating Americans about the coronavirus during the onset of the pandemic.

In April, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., introduced legislation, the Fire Fauci Act, aimed at reducing Fauci's salary to zero. Other GOP lawmakers have blasted Fauci for his inconsistencies during the early days of the pandemic. Several other lawmakers have criticized the doctor over matters relating to an email leak.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., tweeted:

"Anthony Fauci's recently released emails and investigative reporting about #COVID19 origins are shocking. The time has come for Fauci to resign and for a full congressional investigation into the origins of #COVID19 – and into any and all efforts to prevent a full accounting,”

The White House predicted Tuesday it would fall short of its July 4 goal of vaccinating 70 percent of American adults. But the White House did cite that 70% or more of adults over the age of 30 have received at least one dose of vaccine.