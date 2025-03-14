WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: american airlines | denver | plane | fire

Fire Aboard US Airliner After Diverted to Denver, 12 Injured

Friday, 14 March 2025 07:44 AM EDT

An American Airlines Boeing jet caught fire after landing at Denver International Airport in Colorado on Thursday, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said.

There were 172 passengers and six crew members aboard, the airliner said, according to local media.

All passengers were safely evacuated from the plane but 12 people were taken to hospitals with minor injuries, Denver International Airport said in a post on social media platform X.

Dramatic video images widely shared on social media showed billowing smoke around the jet on the ground near the terminals and passengers standing on a wing as emergency services arrived.

The FAA said the Boeing 737-800, flying from Colorado to Dallas-Fort Worth, diverted to Denver International Airport after the crew reported experiencing "engine vibrations."

"After landing and while taxiing to the gate an engine caught fire and passengers evacuated the aircraft using the slides," the FAA said in a statement.

The latest incident comes amid safety concerns after a series of incidents and attempts by President Donald Trump's administration to cut costs at U.S. aviation agencies.

The FAA said it will investigate the latest incident.

© AFP 2025


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
An American Airlines Boeing jet caught fire after landing at Denver International Airport in Colorado on Thursday, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said.
american airlines, denver, plane, fire
185
2025-44-14
Friday, 14 March 2025 07:44 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved