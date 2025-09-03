Amazon to End Prime Free Ship-Sharing, Offers Household Plan

Amazon is phasing out its long-running Prime Invitee program, which allowed members to share free shipping benefits with people outside their household. The change will take effect Oct. 1, according to The Hill.

The Invitee program began in 2009 but stopped accepting new sign-ups in 2015. It was limited in scope, offering only shared access to free shipping. Amazon is now steering members toward its updated household plan, known as Amazon Family.

Under Amazon Family, members can share a broader range of Prime benefits with one other adult in the same household. They can also extend digital content access — such as Prime Video and Amazon Music — to up to four children. Additionally, teenagers in a household can participate if their accounts were created before April 7, when the Teen Login program stopped taking new sign-ups.

Amazon has already begun notifying members about the change, and invited guests will receive direct communication from the company by Sept. 5.

In its statement, Amazon emphasized that the new arrangement offers more value than the Invitee program. The shift comes as subscription services increasingly tighten rules around account sharing. Netflix, for example, recently moved to curb password sharing to boost subscriber growth.

Amazon, however, points to strong momentum in Prime membership. A spokesperson noted that during Prime Day and the three weeks leading up to it, the company saw record-breaking sign-ups worldwide. They added that Prime continues to show growth in the U.S. and abroad, fueled by faster delivery speeds, expanded entertainment options, and new perks.

According to the company, Prime membership is up year over year, suggesting that customers continue to find value in the expanding package of services — even as older programs like Invitee are retired.