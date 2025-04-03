WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: alina habba | gang members | teen | police

Habba: Will Try as Adults Teen Gang Members Who Kill Police

By    |   Thursday, 03 April 2025 05:59 PM EDT

Teen gang members who kill police officers will be tried as adults, U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Alina Habba said Thursday.

"This is really the way it should be. If you shoot a police officer, if you shoot anyone, I don't care what your age is, if you are part of a gang and have a repeated history of crime, you will be tried as an adult," Habba said on Fox News' "Fox and Friends" after she filed paperwork to try a 14-year-old boy as an adult after he allegedly shot and killed Newark Sgt. Joseph Azcona.

The teen was initially charged with murder, attempted murder, and possession of illegal weapons.

The slain officer, 26, was part of a team of Newark police detectives and federal agents that had gone to capture a suspect in an illegal weapons sting when the officer was fired on in his vehicle, authorities said.

"He didn't even get a chance to step out of the vehicle before he was struck," Emanuel Miranda, Newark's director of public safety, told a Saturday morning news conference with Newark's mayor and top prosecutor.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Teen gang members who kill police officers will be tried as adults, U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Alina Habba said Thursday.
alina habba, gang members, teen, police
185
2025-59-03
Thursday, 03 April 2025 05:59 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved