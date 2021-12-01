×
Tags: Hollywood | alec baldwin | trigger | fatal shooting | rust

Alec Baldwin Says He Did Not Pull Trigger of Gun in Fatal Movie Set Shooting

alec baldwin stands on red carpet
Alec Baldwin attends the World Premiere of National Geographic Documentary Films' 'The First Wave' at Hamptons International Film Festival on Oct. 07, 2021, in East Hampton, New York. (Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images for National Geographic)

Wednesday, 01 December 2021 01:53 PM

Alec Baldwin says in an upcoming TV interview that he did not pull the trigger of the gun that fired a live bullet and killed a cinematographer on the set of the movie "Rust," according to an excerpt released on Wednesday.

Baldwin, who was holding the gun during a rehearsal when it went off, was speaking in his first full interview about the Oct. 21 shooting in New Mexico.

"Well, the trigger wasn't pulled. I didn't pull the trigger," the actor told ABC television journalist George Stephanopoulos, according to the excerpt of the interview due to be broadcast on Thursday.

"So you never pulled the trigger?" Stephanopoulos asked Baldwin.

"No, no, no. I would never point a gun at anyone and pull a trigger at them. Never," Baldwin replied.

He added that he had no idea how a live bullet got onto the set of the Western movie he was making near Santa Fe.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


US
