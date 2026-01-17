US Kills al-Qaida Leader Tied to Deadly December Attack on US Troops

U.S. military forces on Friday killed an al-Qaeda affiliate leader linked to an Islamic State attack on Americans in Syria last ⁠month, U.S. Central Command said in a statement Saturday.

Bilal Hasan al-Jasim ​had "direct ties" to an ISIS gunman who killed and injured U.S. and Syrian personnel Dec. 13 in Palmyra, ⁠Syria, Central Command said.

"The death of a terrorist operative linked to the deaths of three Americans demonstrates ⁠our resolve ​in pursuing ⁠terrorists who attack our forces," said Admiral Brad Cooper, the head of U.S. Central Command, in a statement.

"There is no safe place for those who conduct, plot, or inspire attacks on American citizens and our warfighters. We will find you."

Since the Dec. 13 attack, U.S. forces have ⁠been conducting ​strikes in Syria, with the U.S. military saying it has hit more than 100 ISIS targets.

The operation, dubbed Hawkeye Strike, resulted in U.S. and partner forces hitting more than 100 ISIS infrastructure and weapons site targets with over 200 precision munitions.

