Air Force Basketball Coach Suspended Amid Probe

Air Force Academy men's basketball head coach Joe Scott has been suspended indefinitely as the school investigates concerns related to the treatment of cadet-athletes, according to a statement released Saturday.

The Academy did not provide specific details about the allegations or a timeline for the investigation, and it has not yet announced whether an interim coach will take over the program during Scott's absence.

"In response to today's action, I will fully cooperate with the investigation and look forward to a proper resolution of this matter," Scott said in a statement. "I will not have any further comment until the matter is resolved."

Scott, 59, is in his second stint as head coach at Air Force. He originally led the Falcons from 2000-04, highlighted by a Mountain West regular-season championship and an NCAA Tournament appearance in 2004. He returned to the Academy in 2020 after head coaching stops at Princeton and Denver, bringing more than 30 years of college coaching experience.

The Falcons have struggled this season, entering the suspension with a 3–14 overall record and a winless mark in Mountain West Conference play. The program has been in rebuilding mode in recent years, facing challenges competing within the conference.

Air Force officials said the suspension will remain in place while the review is ongoing.