Kentucky Supreme Court Denies Request to Block Abortion Ban

a pro-life demonstrator takes to the streets of louisville, kentucky, in 2021
A pro-life demonstrator takes to the streets of Louisville, Kentucky, in 2021. (Getty Images)

Thursday, 18 August 2022 11:16 AM EDT

Kentucky's Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the state's near-total abortion ban will remain in place while it reviews arguments by abortion clinics challenging two state laws.

It was the latest legal setback for the two remaining abortion clinics in Kentucky, both in Louisville, the state's largest city. The state's highest court kept in place a recent lower court ruling that reimposed the ban on nearly all abortions in Kentucky.

Abortion rights have been reinstated and then revoked again by judges in Kentucky since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.

Kentucky's justices in Thursday's ruling denied a request by the abortion clinics to reimpose an injunction that temporarily prevented the state's near-total abortion ban from taking effect.

In doing so, the Supreme Court ruled that the "circumstances" presented by the clinics and their attorneys in their motion "do not rise to the level of extraordinary cause."

The Supreme Court agreed to take the case and set a schedule for the submission of briefs and for arguments before the justices. The high court set a hearing for Nov. 15. That will be after the upcoming general election

Kentucky's Republican-dominated legislature enacted a "trigger law" banning nearly all abortions if the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The only exception under the measure is when the health of the mother is threatened. Lawmakers also passed a separate 6-week ban that the clinics also challenged.

Last month, a circuit judge in Louisville temporarily blocked the two laws while the courts reviewed whether the measures violate Kentucky's constitution. A state appeals court judge earlier this month said the ban should take effect, even if the laws are in dispute, because in Kentucky, "a statute carries with it the presumption of constitutionality."

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


