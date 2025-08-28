Judge Allows 9/11 Families' Case Against Saudis

A federal judge in New York has cleared the way for families of Sept. 11, 2001, victims to move forward with their long-running lawsuit against Saudi Arabia, rejecting the country’s latest attempt to have the case dismissed.

U.S. District Judge George B. Daniels issued the ruling on Thursday, rejecting arguments by Saudi Arabia’s attorneys that the kingdom is shielded from liability under the principle of sovereign immunity. The judge found that the Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act (JASTA), passed by Congress in 2016, provides an exception that allows foreign states to be sued if they are alleged to have aided or abetted terrorism.

The nonprofit group 9/11 Justice, which represents families of victims, hailed the decision as a breakthrough after more than two decades of legal obstacles. “Nearly a quarter century after we lost our loved ones, Judge Daniels’ ruling gives us the chance to finally pursue accountability, justice, and closure in their memory,” Brett Eagleson, president of 9/11 Justice, said in a statement.

The ruling cited FBI investigative files, declassified documents, and witness testimony as evidence that plausibly links Saudi officials or agents to the 9/11 hijackers. Nearly 3,000 people were killed in the attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and aboard United Flight 93.

“This is the most consequential step yet in the families’ pursuit of justice,” the organization said, noting that for the first time a federal court has explicitly allowed their case to advance to trial. The next phase will include discovery, additional evidence gathering, and the possibility of compelling Saudi officials to testify.

Efforts to hold Saudi Arabia accountable in U.S. courts had long been stymied until JASTA created a pathway for such lawsuits. The law passed with bipartisan support in Congress, overriding a veto by President Barack Obama. Families have since relied on the legislation, along with declassified FBI documents made public under a 2021 executive order by President Joe Biden, to argue that Saudi officials provided support to some of the attackers.

Saudi Arabia has consistently denied involvement in the 9/11 attacks. The 9/11 Commission found no conclusive evidence that the Saudi government or senior officials knowingly supported the plot, though questions have lingered about the role of lower-level operatives.

For families who have pressed their case since 2001, Daniels’ ruling represents a significant step toward a trial that could test those allegations in court for the first time.