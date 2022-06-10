Texas Zoo Asks Public to Help Identify 'Strange' Creature

A Texas zoo is asking the public to help identify a strange creature that was spotted outside its premises.

Security cameras inside a perimeter fence at the Amarillo Zoo captured the mysterious visitor, which walks on two legs and appears to have a type of fur on its upper body, wandering outside the zoo on May 21. While it currently remains a UAO (unidentified Amarillo object), the zoo along with dozens of social media users, have some theories.

"Is it a person with a strange hat who likes to walk at night? A chupacabra?" the Amarillo Zoo wondered on Facebook. "Do you have any ideas of what this UAO- unidentified Amarillo object could be?"

"This is literally Sonic the Hedgehog," one person replied.

"Definitely chupacabra, yep," another Facebook user said in reference to a folklore creature said to have lived in Latin America that allegedly drinks the blood of animals.

"In my opinion, his is a person, hiding his identity with a strange headdress with bolt cutters in his right hand. Outside a zoo, possibly with the intention of breaking in. Careful. Weren't animals released from another zoo recently? If it is not that, then possibly the spirit of a Native American in a coyote headdress, a shaman," a third wrote.

"That's a demogorgon, watch the documentary on Netflix called 'Stranger Things' it has accounts of this creature, it's drawn to blood and has a weakness to fire. Please be careful," another added.

In a statement to USA Today, said city of Amarillo Director of Parks and Recreation Michael Kashuba said the creature did not attempt to break into the zoo.

"We just want to let the Amarillo community have some fun with this," he said. "It is important to note that this entity was outside the Amarillo Zoo. There were no signs of attempted entry into the zoo."