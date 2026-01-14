Zoe Saldana Becomes All-Time Highest-Grossing Actor

Zoe Saldana became the highest-grossing actor in film history after the global success of "Avatar: Fire and Ash," which pushed the combined box office total of her films to $15.47 billion, according to industry tracking firm The Numbers.

The milestone follows the December release of the third installment in James Cameron's "Avatar" franchise, which has earned $1.23 billion worldwide.

The film elevated Saldana from third place on the all-time list, which was previously behind Marvel Cinematic Universe stars Scarlett Johansson and Samuel L. Jackson.

Saldana's box office record is anchored by her appearances in the three highest-grossing films ever released: 2009's "Avatar," 2019's "Avengers: Endgame," and 2022's "Avatar: The Way of Water."

The original "Avatar" ranks first on the global chart, with "Endgame" and "The Way of Water" holding the second and third spots, respectively. She is also the first actor to appear in four films that each grossed more than $2 billion worldwide, a group that includes 2018's "Avengers: Infinity War," Variety reported.

Beyond the "Avatar" series, Saldana has been a central figure in multiple major franchises.

She portrayed Gamora across several Marvel films, including three "Guardians of the Galaxy" entries, and played Nyota Uhura in the rebooted "Star Trek" trilogy, which collectively generated more than $1 billion at the global box office.

Saldana on Tuesday marked the achievement with a video on social media, thanking the filmmakers and collaborators behind her career-defining roles.

"I just want to express my sincerest gratitude for the extraordinary journey that has led me to become the highest-grossing film actor of all time today," she said. "An achievement made possible entirely, entirely by the incredible franchises and the collaborators that I have been fortunate enough to be a part of, to every director who placed their trust in me."

She singled out directors J.J. Abrams, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, James Gunn, and Cameron, adding that Cameron deserved particular credit "for believing in my potential and for seeing something in me that I have not always seen in myself, and for challenging me to always rise to the occasion. Your faith, your guidance and your vision, they shape not only these films, but me as an artist."

Saldana also thanked fans.

"Your unwavering support, passion and loyalty are the true foundation of this milestone," she said. "None of this exists without you showing up time and time again with open hearts and enthusiasm. This accomplishment belongs to all of us, and I'm deeply grateful and profoundly humbled. And may the next record breaker be another woman!"

The achievement comes amid a major year for Saldana.

In March 2025, she won the Academy Award for best supporting actress for her performance in Jacques Audiard's musical "Emilia Pérez," becoming the first Dominican American to receive an Oscar.

The film debuted at the Cannes Film Festival and went on to secure major awards throughout the season, including honors from SAG, BAFTA, the Golden Globes, and Critics' Choice.

"It feels really good," she said while reflecting on her new status as an Oscar winner recently. "I'm honored. I'm very happy. I'm also like, 'OK, let's continue to work.'"

In "Avatar: Fire and Ash," Saldana reprises her role as Na'vi warrior Neytiri, created through performance-capture technology developed by Cameron.

She is expected to return for "Avatar 4," scheduled for release in December 2029, and "Avatar 5," planned for December 2031.