'Home Improvement' Star Bryan Sentenced to Jail

"Home Improvement" actor Zachery Ty Bryan was sentenced to 16 months in county jail after pleading guilty to a felony DUI charge in California.

People, citing court documents, confirmed the sentencing Tuesday.

Bryan, 44, appeared in court Feb. 23 in connection with a February 2024 arrest in La Quinta, California. He reached a plea agreement with prosecutors, pleading guilty to felony DUI and acknowledging two prior DUI convictions.

The court sentenced him to 16 months in county jail and denied probation. With 57 days credited for time already served, he is expected to spend more than 14 months in custody.

The California conviction is part of a series of cases involving the actor across several states.

In Oregon, Bryan is scheduled to appear March 2 in Lane County for a probation violation hearing tied to a 2023 domestic violence conviction.

In July 2023, he was arrested by the Eugene Police Department after a reported altercation. He was booked into Lane County Jail on charges of Assault in the Fourth Degree APA (Abuse Prevention Act), third-degree robbery and misdemeanor harassment.

In October 2023, he pleaded guilty to "felony assault in the fourth degree constituting domestic violence," Lane County's chief deputy district attorney told People at the time. He was sentenced to seven days in jail.

Prosecutors later alleged that Bryan violated probation related to a prior domestic violence case.

On Dec. 29, he admitted to three probation violations. According to KEZI, his probation officer recommended that he serve the full 19- to 20-month sentence he originally faced in connection with the 2023 conviction. He remains subject to the upcoming March 2 hearing.

Separately, Bryan and his fiancee, Johnnie Faye Cartwright, 32, were arrested Nov. 29 in Oregon in connection with an alleged probation violation.

At his Dec. 3 arraignment, Bryan denied violating probation. He was placed with Lane County Community Corrections without bail and released Dec. 10.

Cartwright was later arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of driving under the influence, two counts of recklessly endangering another person and three counts of reckless driving.

Bryan has faced additional arrests in recent years.

In October 2024, he was arrested in Oklahoma on one count of driving a motor vehicle while under the influence and one count of driving with a license canceled, suspended or revoked.

In January 2025, he was arrested in South Carolina on second-degree domestic violence charges. According to a police report, he allegedly "choked" Cartwright and "punched her in the face."

Earlier in 2020, Bryan was charged with felony strangulation, fourth-degree assault and interfering with making a police report following an argument with Cartwright.

He later pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor domestic violence charges, served seven days in jail and was placed on 36 months of probation.